Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

