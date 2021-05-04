SThree plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:STEM)

SThree plc (LON:STEM) declared a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STEM opened at GBX 398.50 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.70. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 406 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The stock has a market cap of £531.61 million and a PE ratio of 32.12.

In related news, insider Alex Smith sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19), for a total transaction of £45,495.33 ($59,439.94).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

