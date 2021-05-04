STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STM opened at $37.06 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,063 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,414,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 358,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

