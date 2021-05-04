Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,244 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. 58,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

