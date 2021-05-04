Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of The Estée Lauder Companies Put Options (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,293 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,758% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Shares of EL stock opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 176.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

