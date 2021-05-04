Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,440 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,004% compared to the typical volume of 221 call options.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 685,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.