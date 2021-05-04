Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Parker-Hannifin Call Options (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,370 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,751% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.50.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,596. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,045,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

