Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $64.33 Average PT from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:STOK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 322,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,110. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

