StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Update

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of STON stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. StoneMor has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Get StoneMor alerts:

In other StoneMor news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axar Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after buying an additional 10,305,369 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.