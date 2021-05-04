Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,185.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,918.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

