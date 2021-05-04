Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 110,504 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

