Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

