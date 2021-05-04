Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,492 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,058,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

