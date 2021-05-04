Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

