Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 750.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 227,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after buying an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $361.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $362.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

