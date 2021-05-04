Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 529 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 892,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 128,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

NYSE MDT opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

