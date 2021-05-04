Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 915 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $5,125,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.09. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

