Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 267,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $253.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

