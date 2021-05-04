Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

