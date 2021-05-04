Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

