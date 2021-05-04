Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 678.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,726 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

