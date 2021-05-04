Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 178 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.