Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after buying an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

