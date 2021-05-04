Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

NSC stock opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $287.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

