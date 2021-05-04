Strix Group Plc (KETL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25 on June 2nd

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KETL opened at GBX 280.88 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £580.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 301.50 ($3.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.92.

Several research firms recently commented on KETL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.50 ($3.43).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

