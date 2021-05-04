Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $119.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

