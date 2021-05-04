Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bunge by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

BG opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

