Strs Ohio Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.