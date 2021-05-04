Strs Ohio Invests $3.05 Million in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

