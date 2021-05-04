Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 51.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 94,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 430,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NYSE:MNR opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

