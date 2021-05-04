Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in News by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

