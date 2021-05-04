Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

