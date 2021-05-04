Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

