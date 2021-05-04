Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

