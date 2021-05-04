Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.920-6.080 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.59. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,880. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $168.17.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.67.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.