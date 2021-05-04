Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.