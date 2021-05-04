SUN Price Tops $35.05 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. SUN has a market capitalization of $175.45 million and approximately $338.78 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $35.05 or 0.00062949 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00276345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.41 or 0.01171609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.05 or 0.00772302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,761.80 or 1.00138599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,005,168 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.