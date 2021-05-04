Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,226,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,457. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.93. The stock has a market cap of C$40.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

