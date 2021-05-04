Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Announces Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

