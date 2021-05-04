Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $104.21 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $104.21 million and $4.61 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.24 or 0.06245184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00112314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,532,330 coins and its circulating supply is 315,341,310 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.