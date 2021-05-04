Surgery Partners (SGRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 3.18.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

