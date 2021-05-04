Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Shares Down 0.9%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.45. 20,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 6,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

