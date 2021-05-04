SVB Leerink Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

