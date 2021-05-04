Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,088.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 135,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,130.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,203 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,099 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $554.96 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $561.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.06 and a 200-day moving average of $469.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

