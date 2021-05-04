Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.