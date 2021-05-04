Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 10,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,986. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

