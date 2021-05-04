Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SWRAY opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.