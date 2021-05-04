Sylo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

