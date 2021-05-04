SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0718 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $84,798.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00711168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006608 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.46 or 0.02468975 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 138,954,604 coins and its circulating supply is 114,157,453 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

