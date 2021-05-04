Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,711,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $44.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.